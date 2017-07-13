Two women appear in court for allegedly defrauding Absa

Two women have appeared in the Burgersfort Magistrates’ Court for alleged banking fraud, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Thursday.

Jennifer Vanesia Deville, 54, and Lebone Beatrice Mazongani, 40, are accused of planning to defraud Absa bank using fraudulent documents.

The women appeared in court on Tuesday, and were remanded.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said members from the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit, together with police Crime Intelligence, had conducted an operation on Monday following a tip-off about two women who planned to defraud Absa bank by providing fraudulent documents in order to withdraw money from a client’s account.

“The suspects were arrested right inside the bank whilst trying to deceive the consultant with their fraudulent documents,” Maluleke said. “One identity document believed to be belonging to a genuine client of the bank was seized.”

The suspects will appear again on July 18 for a formal bail application.