 
menu
News 13.7.2017 03:48 pm

Two women appear in court for allegedly defrauding Absa

ANA
.

.

The two are accused of planning to defraud Absa bank using fraudulent documents.

Two women have appeared in the Burgersfort Magistrates’ Court for alleged banking fraud, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Thursday.

Jennifer Vanesia Deville, 54, and Lebone Beatrice Mazongani, 40, are accused of planning to defraud Absa bank using fraudulent documents.

The women appeared in court on Tuesday, and were remanded.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said members from the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit, together with police Crime Intelligence, had conducted an operation on Monday following a tip-off about two women who planned to defraud Absa bank by providing fraudulent documents in order to withdraw money from a client’s account.

“The suspects were arrested right inside the bank whilst trying to deceive the consultant with their fraudulent documents,” Maluleke said. “One identity document believed to be belonging to a genuine client of the bank was seized.”
The suspects will appear again on July 18 for a formal bail application.
Related Stories
VBS CEO claims ignorance of R1.5 billion fraud 22.7.2018
‘Bogus’ Mpumalanga lawyer arrested 21.7.2018
Fraudster tries to secure job as Joburg City security guard 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.