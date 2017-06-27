 
Police officer among two arrested for rhino poaching

Police stock image

Police also seized several rounds of ammunition and an R1 rifle reported stolen in Pretoria 20 years ago.

An anti-poaching operation saw the arrest of two suspects, including a police constable, who were allegedly on their way to a national park.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that during the early hours of Tuesday morning, two suspects, one a 22-year-old police constable, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in rhino poaching.

“A team comprising of members of the South African Police Service’s Rhino Poaching Project Team, the Kruger National Park authorities and Ezemvelo Wildlife responded to intelligence of possible rhino poachers heading towards one of the national parks.

“The team stopped a sedan, belonging to the policeman, on the N2 within the Pongola area and found two men in possession of a R1 rifle, a silencer, several rounds of ammunition, axes and knives,” Naidoo said. “The weapons as well as the sedan have been confiscated.”

According to Naidoo, the R1 rifle was reported stolen in Pretoria West in November 1996.

Both suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

