West Rand road closed due to diesel spill

A stretch of Hendrik Potgieter Road in Strubens Valley has been temporarily closed by authorities due to an accident that caused a massive fuel spillage on the morning of 17 June, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

Reports from the scene indicate that a bakkie and a Metro Police truck, whose passengers were removing illegal advertising on the side of the road, collided.

The driver is believed to have sustained an injury to the leg and was transported to hospital along with a Metro Police officer as a precaution for a check up.

Emergency services were dispatched and the fire department is still working on scene to clean the road before it’s open for use again.

– Caxton News Service

