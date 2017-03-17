Two women and their dog attacked by pitbulls

Two women and their dog have been attacked on Garvies beach by two pitbulls in Bluff, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday. Rescue Care paramedics are on scene at the moment, treating the dog and women’s injuries, Southlands Sun reported. Police are on scene, but the pitbulls are nowhere to be found.

This after a Gatvol Bluff Facebook post warned residents about two pitbulls roaming the streets of the suburbs last night.

Desiree Elms, who shared the post at 10.22pm yesterday, urged people to keep their dogs in secure in their yards, as she feared someone would get bitten.

“People must keep their pitbulls locked up. There are dogs running on the road fighting through the gate with my dogs, and the owners don’t want to come down the road to fetch them. What if my gates were opened. We would have had a blood bath on our hands. People need to be more responsible,” said Desiree.

