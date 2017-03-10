Relief for Lily mineworkers

The good news was delivered by Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza on Thursday, who was fulfilling his promise of assisting the destitute community after losing their jobs and three trapped miners who are still not yet been rescued to date, Mpumalanga News reports.

An added value that Mabuza and his provincial government brought to this community is the building of 1 000 housing units for them.

“I will take it upon myself to be involved in the plight that these miners find themselves in. The minister of minerals and energy has a tendency of making false promises, but I will be meeting with him tomorrow to discuss the selling of Lily Mine. It will take us more than one step to fix all issues that have affected this community since the collapse of the mine,” he warned.

Mabuza also warned workers to make sure who they are working for and to be vigilant at all times to avoid problems in the future.

He said that issue had nothing to do with racism, although black people were oppressed during the apartheid era. He told one resident not to blame the head of human resources for blunders in the mine based on the colour of his skin.

– Caxton News Service

