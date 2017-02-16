‘Unsuitable’ home shut down

On Monday various departments of government arrived at the Nrate-Nhlokomele Old Age Home in Sharpeville to remove about 15 elderly people, Sedibeng Ster reports.

Sedibeng Ster had been previously alerted by former employees at the centre about the alleged mistreatment and abuse that the elderly at the centre had been subjected to.

The departments, which included Sharpeville police, Health Department, Social Development, Emfuleni Local Municipality’s (ELM) By-Law unit, Metsi-a-Lekoa, Health Services, the Electrical Department and Social Crime Department were deployed to the centre to check the compliance of the centre with regards to the rules and regulations that govern it.

Police spokesperson Captain Attie Loate said, “I cannot speak for the Department of Social Development, but it is clear that they were not happy with the circumstances in which the elderly had to live and they decided to close down the centre with immediate effect.”

READ MORE: Gauteng health MEC could be fired-Ombudsman report

ELM’s By-Law Unit Superintendent Suzan Gaba said, “Different departments from all spheres of government were here doing their jobs as per rules and regulations. The place is not suitable for the elderly to reside as there are illegal electrical connections, cars and engines with petrol which can result in a fire.

“Some kind of recycling is also taking place on the premises and this poses a health hazard. The municipality has no documentation proving that this place is indeed suitable and complies with the rules that govern an old-age home. We have decided that the home [must] be shut down until such a time as it meets the full requirements.”

Centre manager Nthabiseng Temane, who refused to cooperate during the inspection, accused the officials of forcefully entering her premises without a search warrant. She further said that her rights were violated and that she would be seeking legal council on the matter.

“I have nothing to say at the moment as I don’t know what happened. I still can’t believe what happened. It still feels like a dream.”

The 15 elderly were taken to a clinic for a full medical check up and moved to compliant centres.

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.