Western Cape community assist police to arrest murder suspect

Cape Town police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of two relatives in Lwandle, Western Cape police on Saturday said.

“In the early hours of this morning, a 22-year-old man arrived at his home in Lwandle and found his mother and twin sister sleeping,” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed both victims before fleeing the scene on foot. Both victims, aged 60 and 22, died due to their injuries. The motive is unknown at this stage.”

At about 11.45am a community member informed the police about the whereabouts of the suspect. Police arrested the man on the N2 highway.

A case of “double murder” is under investigation and the man would appear in court once charged.

Khayelitsha police cluster commander Maj-Gen Johan Brand commended the community for their support in fighting crime, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)