News 13.1.2017 01:55 pm

Bail for metro cop sparks social media fury

Eliot Mahlase
The man was apparently shot inside his vehicle. Photo: Supplied

The hashtag #Hatfieldshooting was trending on social media, with many disgusted by the magistrate’s decision to grant Mashego bail.

A Tshwane metro police officer has been granted bail after he allegedly shot and killed a motorist in Hatfield, Pretoria.

Social media was abuzz on Friday morning after it was reported that Constable Thakatso Mashego had been granted R5 000 bail in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court, Rekord East reported.

“I fail to understand why he was shot at. Why didn’t they chase him or took his plate numbers,” one tweet read.

Tsakane Shimange died from a gunshot wound to his chest after he was stopped by Mashigo on the corner of Grosvenor and Park streets near the Gautrain station.

Shimange allegedly bumped his car into Mashigo’s legs, injuring him prior to the shooting.

– Caxton News Service

