News 10.1.2017 11:43 am

WATCH: KZN top achiever off to study at Harvard

Deshni Ramkissoon-Pillay
Sasa Dlamini

Sasa Dlamini

He said he made an application to Harvard University last October.

Westville Boys’ High School matriculant Sasa Dlamini is fulfilling his dreams.

Sasa was accepted to study philosophy and economics at Harvard University in Cambridge, US.

He achieved seven distinctions and a bachelor pass, the Highway Mail reported.

He said he made an application to Harvard University last October and was accepted on 15 December.

The Umlazi resident said he is excited to start his tertiary education in August and until then he will be productive and working at Westville Boys’ High School doing peer mentoring and debate coaching.

– Caxton News Service

