Two pupils in court after ‘murdering’ school secretary

Two pupils, aged 16 and 17, from Brits High School in the North West will appear before the Brits Magistrates’ Court today after they allegedly hijacked, kidnapped and shot and killed a secretary at the school before dumping her body in the veld and fleeing with her car.

Esbie Koster, 50, was murdered shortly after school on Tuesday afternoon and her body discovered in the veld along the Letlhabile road by a motorist at about 2.30am, Kormorant reported.

It is alleged Koster gave the two boys a lift after school.

“One of the boys had allegedly stolen his father’s firearm, and she was shot in the neck,” said Brits police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mpeile Talane.

“The boys were arrested at school on Wednesday, and the deceased’s Volkswagen Citi Golf was recovered in the Letlhabile area.”

“Esbie’s husband, Jan, got concerned when his wife did not arrive at home at 14:00 as she was supposed to. When he got home around 17:00, we all started looking for her,” a friend of Koster’s said.

“He went to the Brits police station to report her missing. At the same time, I saw a post on facebook about a body having been discovered on the Letlhabile road. My husband and I drove to the scene and was devastated to discover that it was Esbie. We phoned her husband at the police station with the tragic news.”

“The two teenagers will appear on charges of murder, hijacking and kidnapping,” Talane said.

– Caxton News Service