Man killed after vehicle rolls, crashes into trees

A man has been reported dead after his vehicle rolled and hit several trees along the R36 just outside Tzaneen, Limpopo on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing said when paramedics arrived at the accident scene they found the wreck of a vehicle, which had rolled and crashed into four trees before landing near the road.

“The driver believed to be in his 30s was still in the vehicle. Upon assessment it was found that he sustained multiple severe injuries. Sadly there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared dead,” said Bodasig.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Local authorities are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)