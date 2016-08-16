 
News 16.8.2016 08:55 am

Man killed after vehicle rolls, crashes into trees

ANA
The wreck of a car in which a man died after it rolled and crashed into several trees just outside Tzaneen, Limpopo on Tuesday morning. PIC.Supplied by ER24

The cause of the crash is unknown. Local authorities are investigating.

A man has been reported dead after his vehicle rolled and hit several trees along the R36 just outside Tzaneen, Limpopo on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing said when paramedics arrived at the accident scene they found the wreck of a vehicle, which had rolled and crashed into four trees before landing near the road.

“The driver believed to be in his 30s was still in the vehicle. Upon assessment it was found that he sustained multiple severe injuries. Sadly there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared dead,” said Bodasig.

– African News Agency (ANA)

