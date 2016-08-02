North West ready for local government election

North West local government and human settlements MEC Galaletsang Gaolaolwe on Tuesday called on communities in the province to allow the smooth running of the local government elections.

“We appeal to our communities to allow electoral officials to do their work and also not to engage in any activities that may disrupt the smooth running of the elections tomorrow [Wednesday].”

She said she was confident the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in North West would stage a successful local government election on Wednesday, based on reports that the first day of special voting went well, except in ward eight of Ratlou local municipality where residents staged a protest.

“Once more, we call out to all eligible voters including new voters to take this opportunity to go and vote, which will make them to have a direct say on who runs their ward and the municipality.”

The North West provincial government said the province was ready for the election. “The provincial department of community safety and transport management have also confirmed the readiness of the province and assured the safety of those who will be voting.

“There will be a strong police visibility across the province to ensure that the municipal elections run smoothly with no interruptions,” said provincial government spokesperson Brian Setswambung.

He said North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, who would cast his vote at Kebonang Secondary School in Unit 14, Mmabatho, had also urged people to go to the voting stations in their numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Voting stations would be open from 7am in the morning and close at 7pm.

