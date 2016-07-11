 
menu
News 11.7.2016 01:01 pm

Fake money leads to Springs Hotel shooting

Anna Robertson
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

A man tried paying for a beer with a fake R200 note and when it was refused he allegedly shot a man and woman in the legs.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation after a customer at the Springs Hotel on the East Rand allegedly shot two people after a fake bank note dispute.

The man entered the hotel and ordered a beer at 8.10pm on Thursday and handed over a fake R200 note to the woman behind the bar, Springs Advertiser reported.

Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the woman refused to take the money and called the manager, who took the man outside to discuss the matter.

The man left, but returned after a while, armed with a firearm, and fired a shot towards the manager.

Ramphora says the bullet missed the manager, but then the man shot another man in his right leg and a woman in her left leg, before he left the scene.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We found three 9mm cartridges and two projectiles at the scene,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing.

– Caxton News Service

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.