Fake money leads to Springs Hotel shooting

A case of attempted murder is under investigation after a customer at the Springs Hotel on the East Rand allegedly shot two people after a fake bank note dispute.

The man entered the hotel and ordered a beer at 8.10pm on Thursday and handed over a fake R200 note to the woman behind the bar, Springs Advertiser reported.

Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the woman refused to take the money and called the manager, who took the man outside to discuss the matter.

The man left, but returned after a while, armed with a firearm, and fired a shot towards the manager.

Ramphora says the bullet missed the manager, but then the man shot another man in his right leg and a woman in her left leg, before he left the scene.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We found three 9mm cartridges and two projectiles at the scene,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing.

– Caxton News Service