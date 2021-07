Citizen Reporter

The beautiful footage shows Tim Howell, 31, gliding over the gorgeous location as the sun bathes the landscape with a beautiful orange glow.

He made the majestic flight over the seemingly infinite desert in Walvis Bay, Namibia, with his wife Ewa Kalisiewicz.

Tim, from Martock, Somerset, said: “It was our annual big trip for my wife and I and we, fortunately, bumped into some friends that happened to be in the same area.”Ewa and I always go on remote trips looking for new base jumping locations. This time we visited Namibia.”We visited the famous Spitzkop mountains for most of the trip- the sand dune photos from a dune in Walvis Bay.