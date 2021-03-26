24 Hours in pictures, 26 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Four police officers who allegedly killed Mthokozisi Ntumba were granted bail at Johannesburg magistrates court, 24 March 2021. Ntumba was shot and killed when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontein. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Four police officers who allegedly killedMthokozisi Ntumba were granted bail at Johannesburg magistrates court, 24 March 2021. Ntumba was shot and killed when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontein. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Artist Nico Phooko poses for a portrait in his studio at his home in Boksburg, 24 March 2021. The artist says it has been very difficult to establish regular income during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Some of the crafts made by artist Mbali Sibiya, 25 March 2021, at her home in Alexandra. Sibiya used to trade at a market in Alexandra but this has closed during the lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega
Artist Mbali Sibiya poses with some of her crafts, 25 March 2021, at her home in Alexandra. Sibiya used to trade at a market in Alexandra but this has closed during the lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega
John Wayne Stevens at his studio in Norwood, 4 March 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Professor Glenda Gray poses for a photograph at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, 26 March 2021, in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
Supporters of Moldova national soccer team watch the match from their apartment building during the 2022 World Cup Qualifying round soccer match Moldova vs Faroe Islands at Zimbru stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
Smoke rises from a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital inside a mall in Mumbai, India, 26 March 2021. At least 10 people were killed and several others were evacuated after a fire broke out overnight at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Pedestrians walk at a crossroads in Seoul, South Korea, 26 March 2021. The South Korean government announced on 26 March an extension of the ongoing COVID-19 restriction that were originally set to end on 28 March. The restrictions, enforced for two more weeks, include a ban on meetings of five people or more. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Indian girls apply colored powder on each other as they wear protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, during Holi festival celebrations in Bhopal, India, 26 March 2021. Holi marks the beginning of the spring season. Holi will be celebrated as the Hindu spring festival of colors across the country on 29 March. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
Egyptian tugboats try to pull out the Ever Given container ship stranded in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 26 March 2021. The large container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking passage of other ships and causing a traffic jam for cargo vessels. The head of the Suez Canal Authority announced on 25 March that ‘the navigation through the Suez Canal is temporarily suspended’ until the floatation of the Ever Given is completed. Its floatation is being carried out by eight large tugboats that are towing and pushing the grounding vessel. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A construction project using shipping containers to create housing is seen in progress in Alexandra, 25 March 2021. The project aims to de-densify parts of the township. The structures will come with fully furnished built-in ablution facilities and sanitary provisions. Picture: Michel Bega
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leavened items during the Biur Chametz ritual on March 26, 2021 in Jerusalem, before the Jewish Pesach (Passover) holiday. – Jewish people throughout the world celebrate the eight days Pesach (Passover) to commemorate the Israelites’ exodus from slavery in Egypt some 3,500 years ago and their plight by refraining from eating leavened food. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
A French bulldog dressed in tartan stands in front of a stand at the 10th Thailand international Pet Variety Exhibition in Bangkok on March 26, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
Turkish anti riot police officers detain a group of protesters during a demonstration in support of Bogazici University students – arrested as they were protesting against the nomination of a university rector appointed by the Turkish President – in front of the Istanbul’s courthouse, in Istanbul, on March 26, 2021. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)
Police officers remove Extinction Rebellion activists blocking a main street outside the Health Ministry, during a protest demanding actions against climate change, in Madrid, on March 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)
Activists from Islamist groups set a motorcycle on fire during a clash with the police as they protest against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi in Dhaka on March 26, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)
Models display creations for the Hempel Award, the 29th China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 25, 2021. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
This photo taken and received from an anonymous source via Facebook on March 26, 2021 shows a man looking at white uniforms with black ribbons hanging on the fence of th University of Medicine, Mandalay as part of protest by members of medical community in Mandalay against the military coup. (Photo by Handout / FACEBOOK / AFP)
In this aerial view cemetery workers carry a coffin during the first burial at night amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 25, 2021. – Brazil surpassed 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day on Thursday, adding another grim record in country where the pandemic has killed more than 300,000 people, the health ministry said. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
People sit on a bank of the Rhone River in Lyon, south-eastern France on March 25, 2021, before the start of curfew put into place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Covid-19. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)
US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021. – Biden said Thursday that the United States will “respond accordingly” if North Korea escalates its missile testing. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
A woman walks by a board painted with the image of French leader Napoleon Bonaparte in Ajaccio on March 25, 2021 ahead of the 200th anniversary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte on May 5, 2021, on the French mediterranean island of Corsica. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)
The silhouette of an airplane is seen in front of the moon in Moscow on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
