WATCH: Ostriches flock to Cape Town beach to dip their toes in the water

We’ve had a really wild start to 2021. We ushered in the year quietly at home sipping on tea and homemade pineapple beer and apple cider – a far cry from the usual packed clubs and fireworks displays that usually accompany new-year celebrations.

It appears that the animals in South Africa are also feeling a little out of sorts, suffering from cabin fever as a result of the lockdown regulations.

Since 2021 kicked off, we’ve seen wildlife getting up to some pretty weird things.

We’ve spotted a hippo in Fourways, we had lions making themselves at home on a Limpopo businessman’s veranda, another lion joining tourists for a picnic, and then of course we had a crocodile who took a dip in a North West family’s pool, and another one who also wanted to catch some waves at the beach.

But just when we thought we’ve seen it all, and that the South African wildlife have retracted to their natural habitat, we’re surprised once more.

This time by two ostriches dipping their “toes” in the water on a Western Cape beach.

TikTok user Kayleigh Tuck captured the amazing moment the birds had their first beach holiday .

Watch the video below:

