WATCH LIVE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe testifies at Zondo Commission

Brian Molefe. Picture: Gallo Images

Molefe is alleged to have abused his power at both Eskom and Transnet (where he was CEO before joining the power utility).

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Friday hear Eskom-related evidence from former Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Molefe.

Molefe is alleged to have abused his power at both Eskom and Transnet (where he was CEO before joining the power utility), and enabled the Gupta family and their aides to secure millions of rands through lucrative contracts.

ALSO READ: Zondo postpones ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s testimony over ‘fatally defective’ summons’

Watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC.

