WATCH: Durban medical workers honour one of their own in emotional tribute

Following the death of Durban-based orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Avesh Ramnairan, an emotional video of his colleague paying tribute to him has been shared widely on social media.

He died at the Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre on Sunday night.

According to the Lenmed Medical Group, Ramnairan was affiliated with the hospital since its inception in 2008.

“The life and achievements of Dr Ramnairan are closely interwoven with the community he served and became part of… he was a specialist of great ability untiring passion and boundless commitment,” reads Lenmed’s statement.

Colleague and friend Dr Rinesh Chetty, who was part of the team treating him, said: ”At his last hour, he was surrounded by colleagues and friends. His passing has really saddened us.”

