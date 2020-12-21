24 Hours in pictures, 21 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb rides a wave on the final day of the Pipeline Masters 2020 on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii on December 20, 2020. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP 2/10 Slovenian Stefan Hadalin competes during the first run of the FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Slalom event on December 21, 2020 in Alta Badia. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) 3/10 People gather at a park adorned with Christmas decorations in Phnom Penh on December 21, 2020. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP) 4/10 A ferry from Newcastle arrives in IJmuiden on December 21, 2020 as Dutch government banned all passenger from Britain after finding the first case of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that is circulating in the UK. – The ban, from 6 am (0500 GMT) on December 20 until January 1, came hours after Britain announced a stay-at-home order for part of the country to slow the spread of the new variant. (Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT 5/10 Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (C) leaves the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for enquiry in connection of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, in Mumbai on December 21, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 6/10 Stephan Balliet (2nd R), who shot dead two people after an attempt to storm a synagogue in Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany, is being escorted to a police helicopter after his verdict was spoken on the 26th day of his trial on December 21, 2020 at the district court in Magdeburg, eastern Germany. – The court handed down a life sentence to the assailant behind a deadly far-right attack that nearly became the country’s worst anti-Semitic atrocity since World War II. After failing to storm the Halle synagogue on October 9, 2019, the attacker, Stephan Balliet, 28, shot dead a female passer-by and a man at a kebab shop. (Photo by Sebastian Willnow / POOL / AFP) 7/10 An internal security patrol member stands in front of a convoy of trucks at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, transporting Syrian women and children suspected of being related to Islamic State (IS) group fighters, at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, after being released to return to their homes, in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on December 21, 2020. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) 8/10 A PUTCO bus caught fire along Witkoppen and Cedar road at Fourways north of Johannesburg, 21 December 2020. Picture : Nigel Sibanda 9/10 A man dressed as Santa Clause descends from the roof of the paediatric clinic in Ljubljana, Slovenia on December 21, 2020. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) 10/10 Children play next to newly painted graffiti in Melville, Johannesburg, the piece was commissioned from a resident by local artist #SprayCanGo who can be contacted for commissions as well as lessons for children. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

