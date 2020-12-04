GALLERY: Remembering Nelson Mandela

Here we share some of the more rarely seen photographs of the South African icon during his later years.

1/12 Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) meets Little Miss South Africa, Minnie Dlamini, at the Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, Friday 07 November 2003. Dlamini wrote to Mandela after obtaining her title as Little Ms South Africa and requested a meeting with him. Mandela set up The Nelson Mandela Childrens Fund after having stepped down from Government to help the plight of children around the world. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 2/12 Former United States President, Bill Clinton (L) laughs with Nelson Mandela’s wife, Graca Machel (2nd left) Nelson Mandela and his wife Hillary Clinton (R) on the stage at the Civic Centre in Johannesburg prior to his address at the Annual Nelson Mandela lecture. Former President Clinton is in the country to celebrate Mandela’s birthday. Mandela will celebrate with a huge party at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg with no less that 1 600 people attending. Some of those attending are, Michael Jackson, former USA President, Bill Clinton, The Corrs, and many other politicians, actors and statesmen. Picture: EPA PHOTO/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 3/12 Nobel Peace Price winner and former South African President, Nelson Mandela appears at the launch of the 46664 music CD in Johannesburg South Africa, on Thursday, 1 April 2004. The CD presents music from the concert held in Mandela’s name in Cape Town in 2003, which was staged to raise funds for the fight against AIDS and included international musicians like Bono, Beyonce’ and Annie Lennox. The number 46664 was Mandela’s prison number during his 27 years in prison on Robben Island. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 4/12 Former South African President and Nobel Peace prize winner, Nelson Mandela (C) arrives with his wife Graca Machel (L) before receiving the Freedom of the City of Johannesburg Award from the Mayor of the city, Amos Masondo in Orlando, Soweto, Friday, 23 July 2004. Mandela joins former African National Congress leader, Walter Sisulu and anti Apartheid activist, Beyers Naude, in receiving the award. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 5/12 Former South Africa president Nelson Mandela (L) and and US actor Will Smith, pose for photographers during a press conference Friday 18 March 2005, before the second 46664 AIDS benefit concert to be held in George, South Africa on Saturday. The musicians performing in Saturdays concert include Katie Melua, Queen and Annie Lennox as well as local South African acts. Will Smith will act as ‘Master of Ceremonies’. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 6/12 Nelson Mandela talks to a young boy with hundreds of other children at The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund while celebrating his 87th birthday , Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday 20 2005. Wandile Mabena said that he thought Mandela was like Jesus. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 7/12 Britain’s Prime Minister, Tony Blair (L) meets Nelson Mandela (R) during a short visit to his house in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday 12 February 2006. Prime Minister Blair is on a two day visit to South Africa to attend the Progressive Governance Summit with seven other statesmen. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 8/12 Nelson Mandela (L) accompanied by his wife, Graca Machel (R), greet the guests as they arrive on stage for the Nelson Mandela lecture in honour of his 90th birthday, Soweto, South Africa, 12 July 2008. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was invited to deliver the lecture. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 9/12 A file image dated 12 March 2008 shows Nelson Mandela laughing during a speech given by Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the opening of a Walter and Albertina Sisulu exhibition at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 July 2008. Nelson Mandela will be celebrating his 90th birthday with family on his home village in the Eastern Cape. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 10/12 West Indian cricket star, Brian Lara (L) meeting with Nobel Peace Prize winner and iconic political prisoner Nelson Mandela (R) at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 11/12 Nelson Mandela (C ), celebrates with South African President, Thabo Mbeki (R ) and ANC party president, Jacob Zuma ( L) at a ANC party held in honour of Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday in Pretoria, South Africa, 02 August 2008. Their are deep rifts in the liberation ANC(African National Congress) party with Jacob Zuma appearing 04 August 2008 in court on corruption charges. South Africa will be holding presidential elections 2009. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK 12/12 South African icon Nelson Mandela on June 2, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. ( Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.