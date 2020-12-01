24 Hours in pictures, 1 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 A woman is dressed in an AIDS day T-Shirt for the World AIDS Day commemoration event, Itireleng Community Health Centre, Dobsonville, Soweto, 1 December 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/13 A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to the flower in in The Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez 3/13 Dance Factor students perform on stage at the dance school’s annual concert, 28 November 2020, Heartfelt Arena, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/13 A young Indian devotee lights an earthen lamp as devotees offer prayers at the banks of river Ganga during the Dev Dipawali festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 30 November 2020. During the festival, many Hindu devotees light earthen lamps, pray, and take a dip in the holy waters of rivers, such as the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the Godavari, as it is believed that the ritual on this day washes away one’s sin and brings prosperity to one’s life. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY 5/13 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease walks past Christmas trees in downtown Moscow on December 1, 2020. Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP 6/13 A full moon, called Beaver moon, shines through the Christmas decorations over Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 30 November 2020. Native Americans are said to have called the November Full Moon ‘Beaver Moon’ because beavers usually around its rise have their lodges ready for the upcoming winter season. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI 7/13 epaselect epa08853505 A soldier stands guard as authorities present the seizure of 5.5 tons of drugs at the Panamanian National Aeronaval Service base in Panama City, Panama, on 30 November 2020. The Panamanian authorities reported confiscation in five operations carried out over the weekend on the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of the country, more than 5.5 tons of drugs, along with the seizure of four speedboats and the arrest of 8 Colombian citizens, 4 Costa Ricans, and one Nicaraguan. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco 8/13 A storm moves up the East Coast near Wollongong, Australia, 01 December 2020. The first day of summer in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) saw sweltering temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius followed by an intense storm system moving through south western NSW towards Sydney. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS 9/13 A young visitor wearing a face mask drives through a colorful tunnel during ‘WonderLand’, a Christmas and winter themed drive-thru experience, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Woodland Hills, California, USA, 30 November 2020. The experience, honoring all cultural traditions, runs from 30 November to 30 December. With an increasingly rising number of coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County will begin a ‘stay at home’ order tonight. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT 10/13 An Olympic rings monument is transported to the waterfront of Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, Japan, 01 December 2020. The Olympic rings monument has been reinstalled to its original location after maintenance work. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been rescheduled to 23 July 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON 11/13 A Free Papua activists with their face painted participates on a protest to mark the Free Papua Organization anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia, 01 December 2020. Dozens of activists staged a rally demanding the government to provide freedom for the people of Papua. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM 12/13 Pigeons fly over the Gateway of India at sunrise in Mumbai on December 1, 2020. Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP 13/13 Students stand behind a rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ movement during a “Bad Student” protest outside the Ministry of Education in Bangkok on December 1, 2020. Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.