Sassa queues finally see some improvements

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been dogged by long queues as beneficiaries stand for long periods of time this seems to be changing.

Sassa beneficiaries in Alexandra still had to queue up on Friday, from outside the Alexandra Plaza with minimal social distancing practiced, however, chairs were provided once inside that did follow social distancing.

The agency announced that pension and disability grant payments will be paid from 3 July, while child support, foster child, and care dependency grants will be paid from 6 July.

Payment at cash pay points will commence from 7 July, until 16 July.

1/4 Young and old stand in line to receive SASSA payments at Alexandra Plaza in Johannesburg,3 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda 2/4 SASSA beneficiaries queue up at Alexandra Plaza in Johannesburg,3 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda 3/4 Social distancing is observed at Alexandra Plaza, Johannesburg, as people wait to collect their Sassa grants. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/4 Pension SASSA beneficiaries at Alexandra Plaza in Johannesburg,3 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.