Merc E300 Cabriolet: Gentleman that hands you the seat belt

What She Said 3 hours ago

Those clever German designers really did think about everything.

Motoring Correspondent
22 Mar 2021
09:04:39 AM
Mercedes-Benz E300 Cabriolet oozes sexy.

It’s easy to get lost in the technological marvel the modern car has become. Especially one that is quite high up in the food chain like the Mercedes-Benz E300 Cabriolet. While I can ramble on forever about this beautifully sculpted open-top impressive list of features – most of which I have to confess I don’t understand – it did manage to do a little thing not even the biggest gentlemen have managed in my life. Handing me my seat belt! Because this car is a two-door model, it does not have the post between front and rear doors where you...

