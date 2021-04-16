Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
4 minute read
16 Apr 2021
8:59 am
Premium
Premium | Reviews and opinion

Suzuki Swift shows its medal once again

Charl Bosch

Nip-tuck has also resulted in the inclusion of more standard specification.

Changes to the Suzuki Swift are small and require a keen eye to spot
  “With hindsight” is a frequently used term the Cambridge Dictionary defines as, “to understand an event or situation only after it has happened”. It is a term that applies rather well to the Suzuki Swift when the Japanese brand decided to return to South Africa on it accord and separate from General Motors in 2008. Sourced from the same plant in Esztergom, Hungary as the European version, the Swift had its sights set on the tough-nut-to-crack that is the local market B-segment headed at the time, and still today, by the Volkswagen Polo. Good looks, lots of spec and...

Read more on these topics