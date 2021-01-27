John Floyd
Motorsport columnist
4 minute read
27 Jan 2021
10:49 am
Sport
Formula 1 | Premium | Sport | World Sport

Seven-time world champion Hamilton still unemployed

John Floyd

Mercedes star has not put pen to paper for 2021 season.

Lewis Hamilton will be the favourite to win another driver's title. Getty Images
In case you missed the news last month, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 made a significant change in ownership. Toto Wolff confirmed he had signed as team principal for three more seasons and had increased his shareholding in the team from 30% to a full one third. At the same time majority shareholder Daimler reduced its holding to a third, with British chemical company Ineos purchasing the remaining third to become the final equal partner. Lewis Hamilton expressed his satisfaction with Wolff’s decision to continue, having previously stated he wanted to stay with the team if the Austrian remained in the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

WORLD SPORT

Formula 1 enters new era with Saturday sprint racing
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

WORLD SPORT

Technical issues could derail potential F1 title fight
1 week ago
1 week ago

WORLD

Former F1 chief Max Mosley dies aged 81
1 week ago
1 week ago

WORLD SPORT

Verstappen wins in Monaco to take championship lead
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago