BMW iX3 restyled ahead of 2022 South African debut

Charl Bosch

Having made its world debut just over a year ago, BMW has revealed the updated iX3 that will be coming to South Africa next year.

Initially planned for local market unveiling in the fourth quarter of this year, the premiere of what is now the pre-facelift model is unlikely to happen given the surprise tweaks Munich has afforded its all-electric X3-based offering.

Still built in China as part of BMW’s partnership with Brilliance Automotive, the iX3 boasts restyled standard adaptive LED or optional Matrix LED headlights, a less inflated kidney grille, a new front bumper with wider air inlets, blue accents as part of the BMW i electric sub-brand, new LED taillights and the standard fitting of the M Sport package.

Angular taillights aside, the overall look is otherwise unchanged.

Once again riding on aerodynamically optimised 19-inch alloy wheels, BMW has also given the interior a rework by equipping the iX3 with the Live Cockpit Professional as standard, made up of the dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and iDrive infotainment system with over-the-air updates, 7.0 operating system, the Intelligent Personal Assistant and Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.

In addition, sports electric seats trimmed in Vernasca leather with heating function for the fronts and in four colours also come as standard, along with a wireless smartphone charger, while upgrading to the M Sport Pro model brings a Heads-Up Display, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, lumbar support and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Live Cockpit Professional now standard

Underneath, the iX3 continues unchanged with motivation coming from a 400-volt battery that sends 210kW/400Nm to the rear wheels. Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 180 km/h, the iX3 has a claimed range of 460 km with charging time of eleven hours using an 11 kW wallbox, or 34 minutes from 0-80% when plugged into a 150 kW fast charger that results in a range of 100 km after 10 minutes.

Going on sale at the end of this year in Europe, pricing and specification for the local market iX3, which arrives in the first quarter of 2022, will only be revealed next year, but in the UK, the standard M Sport retails from £59 730 (R1 222 325) and the M Sport Pro from £62 730 (R1 283 718)

