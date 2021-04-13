Suzuki Swift revealed after meet with surgeon’s knife

Charl Bosch

Suzuki's best-seller returns after nip and tuck.

Unveiled in India last month, Suzuki Auto South Africa has introduced the mildly updated Swift in ‘standard’ form with the Sport models likely to arrive later.

The Japanese marque’s best-selling model to date, the Swift is once again available in three trim grades; GA, GL and GLX with the updates consisting of a new grille with a larger Suzuki logo and a mesh pattern on the latter pair, full plastic covers on the former and polished 15-inch alloy wheels on the GLX. The GL and GLX also get front fog lamps.

In addition, three two-tone colour options are now offered on the GL and GLX; Midnight Blue Pearl contrasted by a white roof and two hues with a black roof, Arctic White Pearl and Fire Red.

A total of seven mono-tone colours are offered:

Fire Red;

Midnight Black Pearl;

Arctic White Pearl;

Midnight Blue Pearl;

Silky Silver Metallic;

Lucent Orange Metallic;

Magma Grey Metallic

Inside, the interior remains as is with the level of specification being the biggest change. On the GA and GL, rear parking sensors now come standard, with the GLX receiving a reverse camera displayed on the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, the display is again only offered on the GLX with a conventional LCD audio starring on the GL. Standard across the range though are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and for the first time, Electronic Stability Control.

On the GLX, the previously offered air-conditioning makes way for automatic climate control in addition to keyless start, folding electric mirrors and keyless entry.

Underneath the bonnet, the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine continues unchanged with outputs of 61kW/112Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range with a five-speed automated manual (AMT) optional on all bar the GA. The self-shifter does however add Hill Start Assist to the specification sheet.

Standard on models is a five year/200 000 km warranty as well as a two year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Swift 1.2 GA – R180 900

Swift 1.2 GL – R199 900

Swift 1.2 GL AMT – R214 900

Swift 1.2 GLX – R218 900

Swift 1.2 GLX AMT – R234 900