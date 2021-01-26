Take five: Breaking down the polarsing new BMW 4 Series

Not since the Chris Bangle styled E65 7 Series from 20 years ago has a new BMW arguably caused so much controversy as the new 4 Series has had. Shown, likely to the horror of some, as a concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show two years ago, the first creation of Head Designer Domagoj Dukec has been the topic of heated debate ever since the wraps came off, with little change, last year. Those against the grille with its massive kidneys, which the German-born Croat argues harks back to the iconic 1930s 328 and the 3.0 CS from the 1970s...

Shown, likely to the horror of some, as a concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show two years ago, the first creation of Head Designer Domagoj Dukec has been the topic of heated debate ever since the wraps came off, with little change, last year. Those against the grille with its massive kidneys, which the German-born Croat argues harks back to the iconic 1930s 328 and the 3.0 CS from the 1970s and gives the 4 Series a “distinctive look”, have been having a field day as evident by the series of online memes showing future BMW’s being consumed by the grille to the point of resembling a grille on wheels by 2050.

The M faithful were left similarly seething in September last year when the wraps came off not only the M4, but also M3 with the grille featuring on both despite not starring on the conventional 3 Series. Although likely to be accepted over time, the general feeling continues to be one of ‘why did they do that?’ It was a question this writer also asked when the newcomer showed-up recently, carrying not only a popular nomenclature, but one which has become the default 4 Series for those unable to stretch to the M440i or the M4 Competition, the 420d.

In the run-up to our detailed reviewed of the internally designated G22, here are five quick fire facts about the new 4 Series coupe.

A move to BMW’s CLAR platform means it is longer and wider but also lighter than the old F32 4 Series.

According to BMW, the grille is meant to channel more air into the radiator in order provide better cooling, while at the same time providing a “degree of exclusivity and prestige” as a result of its design.

Unlike the F32, the G22 is also the first 4 Series not to come with the option of a manual gearbox, which will however be offered on the standard M4.

Unveiled in October, the 4 Series Cabriolet does without its predecessor’s hard-top roof in favour of a soft-top BMW claims has reduced weight by 40% and improved headroom by five millimetres.

Apart from the M440i xDrive, the rest of the local line-up, the 420i and 420d, are rear-wheel-drive but without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system offered in Europe.

