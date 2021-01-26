 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Take five: Breaking down the polarsing new BMW 4 Series

Motoring News 7 hours ago

Controversy abound, the new 4 Series does have its merits.

Charl Bosch
26 Jan 2021
08:43:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Take five: Breaking down the polarsing new BMW 4 Series

New BMW 4 Series

Not since the Chris Bangle styled E65 7 Series from 20 years ago has a new BMW arguably caused so much controversy as the new 4 Series has had. Shown, likely to the horror of some, as a concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show two years ago, the first creation of Head Designer Domagoj Dukec has been the topic of heated debate ever since the wraps came off, with little change, last year. Those against the grille with its massive kidneys, which the German-born Croat argues harks back to the iconic 1930s 328 and the 3.0 CS from the 1970s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Spirit of Passion a motorbike like no other 26.1.2021
Bronkhorstspruit hospital upgrades 95% complete – BMW 21.1.2021
Date set: All-new BMW M3 will be uncovered on 23 September 19.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.