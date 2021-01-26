All-new Mitsubishi Outlander shown traversing various surfaces in first teaser video

UPDATE: Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has meanwhile confirmed to The Citizen that the Outlander is “under investigation” for the local market, but that a final decision has not yet been made.

Having posted the first official teaser image in December last year, Mitsubishi has now released the first teaser video, as well as the launch date, of the all-new fourth generation Outlander.

Still heavily disguised and traversing various terrain surfaces in the 16 second clip ranging from tar and gravel to mud and snow while forging a water crossing in a testing facility, the Outlander will incorporate Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield styling language derived from the facelift Eclipse Cross, Pajero Sport and Triton and as already been reported, ride on the same platform as the Nissan X-Trail. Expect the interior to be inspired by that of the former.

Based on current reports, it will also receive the same 2.5-litre petrol engine as the North American-spec X-Trail, but also a plug-in hybrid unit of 2.4 instead of the current 2.0-litres which has contributed to the Outlander becoming one of the best-sellers in Europe. Not expected to continue though is the 3.0-litre V6 petrol offered mainly in the States and the already discontinued 2.2 DI-D turbodiesel.

As indicated by the video, the Outlander will make its official unveiling on 16 February before going on sale a short time later. While still to be confirmed for South Africa, where sales have been hamstrung since the second generation by the sole availability of a 2.4-litre petrol engine combined with a CVT, expect the Outlander to arrive towards the end of this year or in 2022 if approved.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.