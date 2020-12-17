Lamborghini SC20 revealed as a roofless 566 kW Aventador SVJ-based one-off

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off of its latest one-off creation and the second SC model after revealing the hardcore track-focused Essenza SCV12 in July.

The work of its Squadra Crose division, the Aventador-based SC20 is said to take inspiration from amongst others, the Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and the Diablo VT Roadster with the entire project being completed by the Raging Bull’s Centro Stile design studio.

Powered by the same 566kW/720Nm normally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine as the Aventador SVJ, the SC20 takes leave of its roof while at the same time receiving a front splitter with dual air intakes and fins from the Huracan Evo GT3 and an adjustable carbon fibre rear wing with three settings; low, medium and high.

Equipped with a central electronically locking differential and mounted on 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and 21-inches at the rear wrapped in Pirelli PZero Corsa rubber with drive going to all four wheels via the seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission, the SC20’s bespoke interior touches include a Nero Cosmus (black)/Bianco Leda (white) finish, 3D printed air vents, machined alloy door handles, exposed carbon fibre on the doors, centre console, steering wheel and dashboard and Alcantara trimmed seats whose shells are made from carbon fibre.

Finished in Bianco Leda and Blu Cepheus (blue), the SC20, as mentioned, will be a strict commissioned one-off with no plans for mass production.

