Lexus ES receives specification sheet upgrade

Its SUV line-up upgraded with the addition of new trim levels and features last month, Lexus has now applied a series of tweaks to the ES sedan.

Largely focused on safety and driver assistance systems, all models now come as standard with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Automatic Braking, while the entry-level EX joins the top-spec SE in receiving a Blind Spot Monitor for the first time.

Inside, a new storage area has been integrated into the centre console with a satin finish now surrounding the electric window switches. Capping the updates off are the ‘OK’ and ‘Cancel” buttons on the steering wheel which are positioned 0.8 mm higher than before.

Motivation underneath the bonnet is kept unchanged with the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol in the ES 250 producing 152kW/243Nm and 160 kW in the ES 300h which combines the mentioned powerunit with and electric motor. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is the sole option for the former with the hybrid opting for a CVT.

Top speed is rated at 210 km/h for the ES 250 and limited to 180 km/h in the case of the ES 300h, with respective 0-100 km/h sprint times of 9.1 seconds and 8.9 seconds. Lexus claims a combined fuel consumption of 6.6 L/100 km for the former and 4.6 L/100 km for the latter.

Consisting out of three models, the ES 250 EX starts the line-up off and carries a sticker price of R663 000 with the next step-up ES 300h EX retailing from R799 600. The range-topping SE, only available in 300h guise, is priced from R931 400. Standard on all three is a seven year/105 000 km maintenance plan.

