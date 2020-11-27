Pre-owned car prices slashed for Black Friday

The automotive industry is going all out this Black Friday, offering car buyers savings of up to R327 374 on a single car!

Car savings on Friday are set to match those of 2019, when in-market car shoppers also enjoyed impressive discounts. In fact, the average price of a car offered on Black Friday has gone from R580 856 in 2019 to R524 763 in 2020, giving shoppers a further average saving of 10%.

These statistics are courtesy of AutoTrader. As the largest digital automotive marketplace in South Africa, AutoTrader provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country. According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, the automotive industry looks to be pulling out all the stops to offer car buyers good deals.

“The national lockdown has meant that 2020 has been a challenging year for the industry and consumers alike. For instance, new car sales have declined by 32,5% on a year-to-date basis (as at the end of October). But 2020 hasn’t been without some silver linings – and Black Friday is undoubtedly one of those,” says Minnie.

“There was some concern that, with the declining new car sales, there could be fewer trade-ins and thus less used car stock. However, this certainly hasn’t materialised. Stock is plentiful. So too are very good deals this Black Friday,” he adds.

While discounts are offered across the board, the biggest savings can be experienced on luxury models. For instance, the R327 374 saving is being offered on a new Range Rover Sport SVR. This deal represents the greatest saving on a sport utility vehicle this Black Friday. There’s also a Jaguar F-Type Coupe P380 R-Dynamic up for grabs at a saving of R307 273. It’s the coupe that’s offering the largest saving this Black Friday.

The F-Type is but one of a number of spectacular sports cars that are being offered at drastically discounted prices. Other examples include a 2018 BMW M5 (R251 000 saving) and a 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost Fastback (R180,000 saving). The M5 represents the sedan with the greatest saving.

It is also interesting to see that substantial discounts are being offered on “nearly new” cars (those with a 2019 registration year). One example is a 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic, which has had R150 000 shaved off its price tag. Not only luxury cars are on offer on Friday. For instance, there is a 2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Comfortline Hatchback listed at a substantial saving of R45 100.

The biggest saving on a double cab this Black Friday is R150 000 on a 2020 Nissan Navara 2.3 dCi Double Cab Stealth AT and a 2020 Isuzu D-Max 250 Fleetside, which has had R25 000 shaved off its price, representing the biggest saving on a single cab. The best hatchback offering is a R50 000 discount on a 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.