Do you really need a 4×4?

Motoring News 1 day ago

It might be nice to tell people you drive a “faw-buy-faw”, but you could end up wasting your hard-earned cash on a badge you don’t need.

Jaco van der Merwe
11 Sep 2020
07:00:18 AM
A very popular sight in the concrete jungle.

Regardless of a vehicle’s brand or body shape, the concept of a 4×4 has become extremely popular on the South African motoring landscape. No doubt aided by the ever-increasing sales of double cab bakkies and SUVs sporting the familiar badge. Yet many motorists who drive a vehicle equipped with a four-wheel-drive system will probably never utilise it, meaning the sought-after badge will be purely for the show. Depending on where you plan to take your vehicle, a two-wheel-drive might be more than sufficient for all your motoring needs, let alone a more affordable option. A quick glance over the new...

