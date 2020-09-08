Motoring News 8.9.2020 11:14 am

Volkswagen Tiguan morphs into coupe-styled Tiguan X

Charl Bosch
Volkswagen Tiguan morphs into coupe-styled Tiguan X

China-only Volkswagen Tiguan X

At present, no place are in place for the Tiguan X to become available outside of China.

Volkswagen has joined the ever popular coupe-SUV segment with the updated Tiguan, but only in China with no plans for other market expansion.

Simply called the Tiguan X, the joint venture between Wolfsburg and its affiliate, SAIC-Volkswagen, sees the newcomer sporting a distinct fastback appearance, an integrated boot spoiler and taillights similar to that of the soon-to-be discontinued Ford Mondeo.

Riding on the same platform as the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace, the X measures 4 764 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 791 mm, height of 1 628 mm and width of 1 859 mm, figures which exceeds those of the conventional five-seat Tiguan.

Resplendent in top-spec R-Line form, the Tiguan X will be powered by Volkswagen’s stalwart 2.0 TSI engine in two states of the tune based on torque output; the 330 TSI that punches out 137kW/330Nm and the 380 TSI that delivers 162kW/380Nm. In both cases, a seven-speed DSG is offered with the latter model boasting the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Although pricing has not yet been revealed, the Tiguan X is expected to command a premium over the conventional Tiguan, with sales set to start later this year. As mentioned, it will remain a China bespoke model where it joins the X offshoot of the smaller Tayron.

