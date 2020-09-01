Peugeot 3008 updated with more aggressive looks and standard kit

Having amassed sales of 58 700 units in Europe this year alone, which puts it second behind the Volkswagen Tiguan, Peugeot has given the now four year old 3008 a mid-life refresh in the shape of sharper styling and more features.

More than likely the final update with an all-new model not far off, the exterior tweaks consists of a new frameless grille with studded patterns on the GT model, restyled headlights and LED daytime running lamps with full LED diodes standard on the mentioned trim grade, a redesigned front bumper, 3D taillights with smoked lenses, 19-inch San Francisco studded alloy wheels on the GT and relocation of the 3008 badge to the bonnet above the lion insignia.

Available in seven colours; Pearl White, Platinum Grey, Perla Nera Black, Artense Grey, Ultimate Red and two new hues, Celebes and Vertigo Blue, a first time Black Pack option can be specified for the GT that includes a dark chrome grille, a Black Onyx/Black Mist varnish on the 19-inch wheels, gloss black front wings, treadplates, rear bumper sill, spoiler and roof, a black cladding at the base of the doors and satin black roof rails as well as ‘3008’, ‘Peugeot’ and ‘GT’ badges.

Inside, the touchscreen infotainment system as part of the updated Peugeot i-Cockpit now measures ten-inches with the added inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the instrument cluster is an all-digital affair that measures 12.3-inches. On all automatic models, a three mode drive selector comes standard with Eco, Normal and Sport settings, while those on the Hybrid are Electric, Hybrid, Sport and 4WD on the Hybrid4. A wireless smartphone charger and optional 515-watt Focal sound system rounds the interior off.

Reserved for the GT variant is a frameless rear-view mirror and three upholstery choices; Mistral Black synthetic leather with Alcantara lining, Mistral Nappa leather with Tramontane stitching and red Nappa leather.

On the safety front, and again depending on the trim level, the 3008 receives Adaptive Cruise Control on automatic models, improved Traffic Sign Recognition, Night Vision with Pedestrian and Animal Detection, Autonomous Emergency Braking now complete with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, and Lane Position Assist.

In total, three trim levels are offered; Active, Allure and GT, each with an extended Pack of more features, and four engines; the 96kW/230Nm 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder turbo-petrol, a 1.6 PureTech four-cylinder turbo rated at 132kW/250Nm and the 1.5 BlueHDi turbodiesel tuned to deliver 96kW/300Nm. Whereas the lesser petrol comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional eight-speed automatic, the latter comes standard on the 1.6 and the oil-burner.

Sitting at the top of the range is the Hybrid and Hybrid4 which are both motivated by the more powerful PureTech petrol, but in two states of tune; 132 kW and 147 kW with the addition of an 80 kW electric motor resulting in a combined output of 165 kW and 220 kW. As evident by the ‘4’ suffix though, the latter boasts a secondary electric motor of 83 kW that provides the added traction.

The claimed all-electric range is 56 km for Hybrid and 59 km for the Hybrid4 with the charging time for the 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery taking seven hours when using the 3.7 kW on-board charger in combination with an eight-amp socket, four hours from a 16 amp outlet and one hour 45 minutes when plugged into a 7.4 kWh wallbox with the optional 7.4 kW charger.

Sales in Europe are slated to commence towards the end of this year but if confirmed for South Africa, expect the updated 3008 to arrive on local shores only in 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.