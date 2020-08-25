Lexus’ proposed new small crossover now expected to be called LBX

Lexus has seemingly revised what would have been a moniker unlikely to have impressed Citroën had it been kept. Back in May, it was reported that the Japanese marque was plotting the introduction of a new small crossover based on the Toyota Yaris Cross under the BX name the French manufacturer famously used for its quirky sedan and estate between 1982 and 1994.

Based on the uncovering of a new trademark application though, the upscale division of Toyota has had second thoughts as it has included an ‘L’ in front of the ‘B’ for the new name of LBX. According to the Lexus Enthusiast forum, the submission was filled in Europe on 5 August and pre-dates the RZ 450e designation applied for earlier this month.

When it does become a reality, expect the LBX to differ from the Yaris Cross only in terms of aesthetics and on the inside, as it will keep the 85 kW 1.5-litre hybrid drivetrain and GA-B platform. The addition of an F Sport model though will come with the inclusion of all-wheel-drive as well as bespoke exterior and interior pieces.

Based on prior speculation, the LBX is only slated to arrive in 2023, but while this remains to be confirmed for certain, don’t be surprised if pre-production prototypes are spotted undergoing testing within the next few months.

