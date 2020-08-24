Powered-up Toyota Prado priced Down Under, no word yet about South Africa

Toyota Australia has provided South Africa with a potential glimpse of what to expect from the updated Land Cruiser Prado ahead of the all-new model’s unveiling in 2022.

Fresh from being priced in Japan earlier this month, the Prado carries on unchanged externally with the biggest additions being on the equipment front. Standard across the four model line-up is a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and embedded satellite navigation, as well as Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, revised Lane Keeping Assist, Auto High Beam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control and rain sense wipers.

In terms of individual models, the entry-level GX comes as standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, folding and heated electric mirrors, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, Hill Descent Control, a reverse camera, keyless entry, rubber floor mats, push-button start and rear air-conditioning vents, but omits the third row seating which can be specified as an option. At the same time, it also loses out on the tailgate mounted spare wheel that sits underneath the body, which means it doesn’t get the 63-litre auxiliary fuel tank.

Moving a notch up, the GXL comes with the mentioned seven seats plus the no-cost option of having the spare mounted on the rear or underneath. Buyers opting for the former will therefore have the inclusion of the 63-litre tank, which combines with the 87-litre ‘regular’ unit for a total of 150-litres.

In addition, tri-zone climate control, roof rails and side-steps, bi-LED headlights and fog lamps, rear parking sensors and a diff-lock are standard, while an additional $3 470 (R42 177) gets heated, cooled and electric leather front seats with those in the second being heated only.

Upping the ante, the VX receives the seats in question as standard, but swaps the 17-inch alloys for 18-inch wheels while also getting a 14-speaker JBL sound system, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a surround view camera system, carpeted floor mats and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Completing the range, the Kakadu adds paddle shifter for the six-speed automatic gearbox, a faux wood trimmed steering wheel, auto-levelling rear air suspension with adaptive dampers, a rear-seat entertainment system, Multi-Terrain off-road system with five modes; sunroof and a Crawl Control mode when going off-road.

As already mentioned, the Prado is powered by the newly upgraded 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine now rated at 150kW/500Nm. With Toyota having dropped the six-speed manual gearbox on the GX and GXL, the automatic is now the only transmission optional available with drive going to all four wheels via a full-time four-wheel-drive system with low-range. Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption of 7.9 L/100 km plus a rated towing capacity of 3 000 kg.

Going on sale Down Under from next month, Toyota South Africa has so far remained quiet on confirming the arrival date of the GD-6 as a replacement for the long-serving 3.0 D-4D powerunit, previously stating that is the pipeline for local market introduction.

PRICING

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 GX – $59 840 (R727 341)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 GXL – $66 540 (R808 778)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 VX -$76 380 (R928 381)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 Kakadu – $87 030 (R1 057 830)

