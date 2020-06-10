It is coming: All-new Mazda BT-50 teased ahead of 17 June reveal

In a confirmation of rumours that emerged last month, Mazda has announced that the long awaited all-new BT-50 will become a reality on 17 June.

Revealing the date via its Australian division’s twitter page in the early hours of this morning (10 June), Hiroshima also released the first official teaser image of its new Isuzu D-Max-based double cab, predictably with no styling elements or hints of what it looks like visible.

As indicated previously, the BT-50 will switch from long-time former parent company Ford’s T6 platform used by the Ranger, to Isuzu’s Dynamics Drive with motivation set to come from the stalwart 3.0 D-TEQ turbodiesel engine that pumps out 140kW/450Nm. Considerably less than the current range-topping 147kW/470Nm 3.2 Duratorq five-cylinder, the N-series truck derived oil-burner will be paired to either a six-speed manual or similar ratio automatic gearbox, with drive set to go to the rear or all four wheels.

Aside from the exterior, whose incorporating of the Kodo design language has been described as a challenge, it also remains unknown as to how the interior will differentiate from that of the Isuzu. According to reports, the most prominent could be the nine-inch infotainment system which will continue with either Isuzu’s software or feature Mazda’s MZD Connect. Expect a significant uptake in safety systems as well.

Until its premiere, don’t be surprised if details or images appear in the form of leaks.

