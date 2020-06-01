Ford commences Mustang Mach 1 teaser

Having made sporadic online appearances while testing over the past few months, Ford has released the first official teaser images of the revived Mustang Mach 1.

Tipped to replace not only the Shelby GT350 but possibly also the the Bullitt thus, filling the gap between the ‘conventional’ GT and more potent supercharged Shelby GT500, the accompanying statement released together with the images, doesn’t provide hints of what to expect from the first pony car to wear the famed Mach 1 moniker in nearly seventeen years.

Visible however is a new grille with what appears to be integrated oval intakes, a completely new lower air dam with intake on either side of the bumper, a carbon front splitter, expanded wheel arches, Bullitt derived black alloy wheels, carbon door sills and at the rear, oval-tipped quad exhaust outlets, an integrated diffuser and boot spoiler seemingly taken from the GT350.

Up front, the GT’s 5.0-litre normally aspirated Coyote V8 will remain, but according to reports, tweaked to deliver 373 kW. What remains to be seen though is whether the Mach 1 will follow the same route as the Bullitt in being offered with a manual gearbox only, or like the GT, with the option of the ten-speed automatic co-developed with General Motors.

As with previous generations, the Mach 1 will be a limited edition model and is expected to bow later this year with sales starting next year. It is unknown at this stage though as to whether the Mach 1 will be offered with right-hand-drive unlike the left-hand-drive only GT350 and GT500.

