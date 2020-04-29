It is here: Volkswagen prices farewell limited run Golf GTI TCR

The final encore for the outgoing Mk 7.5 Golf GTI, Volkswagen has officially revealed pricing for the eagerly awaited GTI TCR.

Shown on local soil for the first time at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, the TCR takes its name from the hugely popular touring car series run in Europe, Asia and Australia, and will go on sale from next month with sales limited to 300 units.

Compared to the regular GTI, exterior differences include new front and rear bumpers, black 19-inch Reifnitz alloy wheels, extended door sills, matte black mirror caps, unique TCR badging, a bespoke front splitter, gloss black diffuser, perforated brake calipers, dual exhaust outlets, an integrated boot spoiler and a honeycomb lower grille.

Inside, the interior boasts Alcantara trimmed sport seats with GTI TCR badging and unique materials, a flat-bottom steering wheel with red 12 o’clock plus red stitching, Alcantara on the doors and gear lever, Flash Red inlays, black-and-red stitched floor mats and red ambient lighting.

Equipped with not only the Dynamic Chassis Control system with four modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual), but also the XDS electronic front differential, the TCR comes powered by the stalwart 2.0 TSI engine that has been retuned to produce 213kW/380Nm.

Hooked as standard to a six-speed DSG, Volkswagen claims a top speed of 264 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Available in a choice of three colours; Pure White and Grey as well as Tornado Red, the TCR is priced at R669 000 and comes as standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty plus a five year/90 000 km service plan.

