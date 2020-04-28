Volkswagen Tech boss: Nürburgring testing not always necessary

In a statement likely to be frown upon by most petrolheads, Volkswagen’s Technical Operations Development boss has branded testing at the Nürburgring not as important as some might think.

“It’s not the Nürburgring itself, it’s to sort the best balance on both the circuit and the nice country roads leading to it,” Matthias Rabe told Britain’s Autocar.

Despite several of Wolfsburg’s models having recently been spied lapping the Green Hell, namely the new Arteon, Golf and Tiguan R, Rabe, referring to Golf GTI, stated that its intended aim was to make it “so good you’re happy to drive home from the Nürburgring”.

IMAGE sourced from Nürburgring Facebook page.

