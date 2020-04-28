Motoring News 28.4.2020 10:47 am

Volkswagen Tech boss: Nürburgring testing not always necessary

Charl Bosch
Volkswagen Tech boss: Nürburgring testing not always necessary

Testing at the Nürburgring not as important as some might think.

In a statement likely to be frown upon by most petrolheads, Volkswagen’s Technical Operations Development boss has branded testing at the Nürburgring not as important as some might think.

“It’s not the Nürburgring itself, it’s to sort the best balance on both the circuit and the nice country roads leading to it,” Matthias Rabe told Britain’s Autocar.

Despite several of Wolfsburg’s models having recently been spied lapping the Green Hell, namely the new Arteon, Golf and Tiguan R, Rabe, referring to Golf GTI, stated that its intended aim was to make it “so good you’re happy to drive home from the Nürburgring”.

 

IMAGE sourced from Nürburgring Facebook page.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
GTI badged Volkswagen Tiguan happening after all? 23.4.2020
Volkswagen shows more of coupe-styled Nivus 20.4.2020
Volkswagen teases facelift Tiguan as pumped-up gets spied at the ‘Ring 20.4.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment IN PICS: Orcas found frolicking in False Bay

Treatment News Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in Covid-19 trial

Environment Eskom charged with serious environmental offences

World White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition