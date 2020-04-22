Earlier arrival? New BMW M3 allegedly debuting in second half of 2020

In an apparent backtrack of previous reports, a new claim from the United Kingdom has alleged that the highly awaited new BMW M3 could debut earlier than expected.

Previewing the newcomer by means of an exterior render, Auto Express claims that the sixth generation M3 will in fact premiere in the second half of the year and not in November as indicated last year. Based on the report, seemingly only the all-paw gripping M3 will be offered, meaning the solitary transmission option of the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

As is already known, other markets will see the availability of not only a so-called Pure model with rear-wheel-drive, but also a six-speed manual gearbox due to buyer demand. Powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged S58 engine as the X3 / X4 M, the ‘standard’ M3 will produce 353 kW and the range-topping Competition 375 kW with torque being pegged at 600 Nm.

In addition, based on comments made by M boss Markus Flasch in November last year, new life could also be injected into the CS (main) and CSL monikers with alleged outputs of 390 kW and 405 kW respectively.

