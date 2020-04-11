Future Classics: ‘Rice Rockets’ which scream

Japanese engineers have always led the world when it comes to making engines with screamingly high redlines – from bikes to cars, these small capacity motors shrieked “banzai!” whenever they whipped past you on the road.

In the ’60s, for example, when lumbering American V8 iron struggled to get much past 5 000 rpm, Datsun (a brand of Nissan both then and now) produced a small sports car, called the Fairlady in Japan and sold as the Roadster in the US, which was powered by an overhead cam engine which redlined at 6 500 rpm.

In competition trim, the cars won their category in the Sports Car Club of America championships for many years in a row and could quite happily be run for hours at 8 000 rpm. In the ’90s and 2000s, mainstream Japanese carmakers were slow to get on to the turbocharger bandwagon when it came to performance vehicles. Yet there were still a few naturally aspirated screaming banshee cars available on our market … cars which we believe will go up in value in the future.

The difference with these modern classics is that they can still be driven and enjoyed, instead of being parked in the garage waiting for an economic upturn. This week, we look at two such interesting options – with completely different approaches to the powertrain: the Mazda RX-8 and the Honda Civic Type R.

Mazda RX-8

In the late ’60s and early ’70s, Mazda was one of the few companies around the world to embrace the rotary engine, designed by Felix Wankel in Germany. The powerplants were revolutionary because they revved to the heavens and produced huge outputs from small capacities. Because they had fewer moving parts, they were light and made a great choice for a performance engine.

Sadly, early engines suffered from premature wear on the seals of the rotors and the rotary became a niche choice, even for Mazda. In Germany, NSU – which later became part of the Audi group –also abandoned the Wankel early on.

Mazda produced a number of rotary-engine sports cars and sedans over the years and, arguably, none was more interesting than the RX-8. It was sold in South Africa in two versions – one with a five-speed gearbox and 141 kW and a top-of-the-range six-speed with 170 kW. Mazda quoted a 0-100 km/h time of 7.2 seconds for the lesser version and 6.6 seconds for the top dog. Although not specified, both cars would probably run to about 230 km/h easily.

The RX-8 had four doors but looked liked a coupe, thanks to its rear doors being of the “suicide” variety – hinged at the back, rather than the front. It was a really fun-to-drive car, because of its 8 200 rpm redline and slick gearbox.

It was also well balanced, thanks to an almost perfect 50:50 weight balance front-to-rear. It had all the toys and safety items you’d expect, too. It was very thirsty and the engine was still problematic. That’s probably why you don’t see many of them on the road these days – and why you can pick one up from as little as R70 000. High prices are only R130 000.

Still, if you’re prepared to take a gamble on that engine and want something very few others have –plus an old-school, high-rev driving experience – it’s worth a look.

Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is from a similar recipe – its 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine pushes out 148 kW at 7 800 rpm and there is a trick camshaft system which suddenly comes “on song” at around 6 000 rpm and makes the Honda sound like a race car.

We think this Type R (the first brought to South Africa) is one of the best of the car’s various designs and, although it looked radical back in 2007 when launched here, it has worn its years well. The engine begs to be revved, although it can be docile around town … just don’t expect much get-up-and-go from low revs and low throttle openings.

But, being a Honda, it has a glorious, mechanical gearbox which is so precise and has such wonderful feel, that you find yourself going up and down the gears just for the pleasure of it. Handling is top drawer, because the car has it wheels almost right at the extremities. Also, being a Honda, it is reliable, even with the fact that the engine is a screamer.

The Japanese company has been making high-revving engines for almost 70 years and the name Honda has become a byword for quality. So not much to worry about there if you’re thinking second-hand. There are not that many on sale at the moment – perhaps because owners tend to know what they’ve got and want to hang on to them. Prices can range from about R130 000 to R250 000.

A full-service history with a Honda dealer is a must at whatever price and watch out for cars that have been modified (it is a favourite among the “Rice Rocket” fraternity) or which may have had accident damage. Not all drivers were up to the performance the Honda offered.

I predict that cars like these will soon become anachronisms, as the world car business is forced by the coming global depression to produce basic vehicles and move away from luxury and speed. That’s going to make them both more valuable in the years AC (after coronavirus).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.