Toyota gives RAV4 more spec

All of the five models benefit from an upgraded infotainment system.

Following in the wheel tracks of the updated Lexus models this week, Toyota has rolled out a handful of spec upgrades on the RAV4 range effective immediately.

Until now reserved for higher-end all versions, all of the five models benefit from an upgraded infotainment system incorporating, for the first time, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as smartphone pairing. As announced in August last year, Toyota’s Connect in-car Wi-Fi system with a 15 GB data bundle is standard fare across the range.

In terms of individual models, the mid-range GX-R stays as is with new items on the entry-level GX being a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, while the top-spec VX boasts all-speed Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Trace Control as part of the upgraded Lane Keeping System.

Continuing to be standard is a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six service/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

RAV4 2.0 GX – R445 600

RAV4 2.0 GX CVT – R457 500

RAV4 2.0 GX-R AWD CVT – R541 800

RAV4 2.0 VX CVT – R541 600

RAV4 2.5 VX AWD AT – R618 400

