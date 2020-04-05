Motoring News 5.4.2020 10:10 am

Entry-level Ford EcoSport now with two pedal option

Charl Bosch
Ambiente can now be had with a six-speed automatic gearbox, albeit only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Ford has continued its quiet introduction of new models with the latest addition being to the EcoSport range as per its new vehicle list price chart.

Introduced in November two years ago, four months after the current facelift model debuted, the entry-level Ambiente can now be had with a six-speed automatic gearbox, albeit only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The same unit that powers the Figo, and known by its internal codename, Dragon, the normally aspirated three-cylinder is however retuned to produce 91 kW instead of 88 kW, with torque unchanged at 150 Nm. Although no specification details were announced, expect the standard equipment sheet to mirror that of the five-speed manual model.

As with the rest of the EcoSport range, the Ambiente auto comes standard with a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a four year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente – R279 900

EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente AT – R297 600

EcoSport 1.5 TDCI Ambiente – R289 900

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Trend – R319 200

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Trend AT – R333 900

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium – R357 000

EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium AT – R370 400

