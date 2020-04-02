Ford Figo-based Freestyle priced

Motoring News 2.4.2020 05:16 pm

Charl Bosch
Freestyle gains black cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumpers, a different grille and a faux satin silver skidplates.

In a surprise listing, Ford has revealed pricing for the Figo-based Freestyle two years after the model’s debut in India and South America.

A model that follows the same principle as the Renault Sandero Stepway, Toyota Etios Cross and Volkswagen Polo Vivo Maxx, the Freestyle, a name last used in 2007 for an SUV-inspired estate version of the North American Taurus, gains black cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumpers, a different grille and a faux satin silver skidplates.

Likely to be carried over from the Indian model are black mirror covers and model unique alloy wheels. While no specification details were released, Ford’s latest price list indicates that the Freestyle, also known as the Ka in South America and Ka+ in Europe, will be offered in the mid-range Trend and top-spec Titanium grades, meaning the same equipment levels as the comparative Figo hatch.

Up front, both Freestyle models retain the same engine in the shape of the 1.5-litre three-cylinder Dragon petrol that punches out 88kW/150Nm. A five-speed manual is the sole transmission offered regardless of the trim grade.

Like the rest of its siblings, the Freestyle comes as standard with a four year/120 000 km warranty plus a four year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Figo 1.5 Ambiente – R202 100

Figo Sedan 1.5 Ambiente – R208 500

Figo 1.5 Trend – R211 900

Figo Sedan 1.5 Trend – R217 300

Figo 1.5 Trend AT – R235 900

Figo Freestyle 1.5 Trend – R226 700

Figo 1.5 Titanium – R235 700

Figo Freestyle 1.5 Titanium – R247 500

