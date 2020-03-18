Frothy Suzuki S-Presso rises as South Africa’s most accessible new vehicle

One of the first batch of models whose market debut had to be altered due to the Coronavirus, Suzuki, earlier this evening, unveiled the all-new S-Presso via online streaming from Cape Town.

The work of the Japanese automaker’s Maruti division in India where it was revealed last year, the S-Presso measures 3 565 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 380 mm, height of 1 564 mm and width of 1 520 mm. Like its countryman, the S-Presso has a claimed ground clearance of 180 mm with overall boot space coming to 239-litres.

For South Africa, three derivatives will be offered, all powered by a normally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 50kW/90Nm, paired to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional five-speed automated (AMT). Claimed fuel consumption is 4.9 L/100 km.

Starting the range off, the GL, which also becomes South Africa’s newest cheapest vehicle, mirrors the Indian market VXI and boasts dual front airbags as well as ABS and EBD, front electric windows, remote central locking, rear parking sensors and air-conditioning. Not included though is a radio, however, an audio prep is provided for the fitment of an aftermarket system.

Moving one up, the GL+ is akin to the Indian VXI+ and while it keeps the 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, adds a reverse camera to the equation, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Capping the range off is the S-Edition that uses the GL+ as a base, but comes with silver interior inserts, satin silver front and rear skidplates, silver detailing on the grille and black cladding around the wheel arches on the side panels.

Directly aimed at its already established countryman, the Renault Kwid and Datsun Go, the S-Presso comes standard with a five year/200 000 km warranty, a two year/30 000 km service plan, as well as 12 month’s free insurance.

PRICING

S-Presso 1.0 GL – R134 900

S-Presso 1.0 GL+ – R139 900

S-Presso 1.0 GL+ AMT – R152 900

S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition- R147 900

S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition AMT – R160 900

