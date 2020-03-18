Toyota tweaks Corolla Hatch’s spec sheet

Just over a year after making its local market debut, Toyota has introduced a number of specification changes to the hatchback version of the Corolla.

While no change has taken place underneath the bonnet where the 85kW/185Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine can still be paired to a six-speed manual or the ten-step Direct Shift CVT, all derivatives now boasts a wireless smartphone as standard with the flagship Xr receiving Auto High Beam LED headlights and the Safety Sense range of safety and driver assistance systems.

Externally, a new bi-tone body colour option has been added with the existing Pearl White, Satin Silver, Caribbean Blue and Emotional Red paint hues offering a contrasting black roof. Gone though is the mono-tone iterations of the mentioned silver and blue finishes.

Like its drivetrain, the Corolla Hatch still comes standard with a three year/100 000 km, a six service/90 000 km service plan, plus the complimentary 15 GB Toyota Connect in-car Wi-Fi bundle.

PRICING

Corolla 1.2T Xs – R361 900

Corolla 1.2T Xs (bi-tone) – R372 400

Corolla 1.2T Xs CVT – R373 100

Corolla 1.2T Xs CVT (bi-tone) – R383 600

Corolla 1.2T Xr CVT – R412 600

Corolla 1.2T Xr CVT (bi-tone) – R423 100

