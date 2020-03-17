South Africa destined new Hyundai Creta priced in India

Coming to South Africa later this year, Hyundai has announced price and spec details of the all-new Creta in India, thus providing the local market with a hint of what to expect.

Measuring exactly 4 300 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 610 mm, height of 1 635 mm and width of 1 790 mm, the Creta is both shorter (-13), lower (-15 mm) and less bulky (-165 mm) than its principle rival, the Kia Seltos, despite retaining the same wheelbase.

Comprising of 14 models, the Creta will be offered in a choice of five trim levels with the entry-level E featuring a 3.5-inch static TFT instrument cluster display, all around electric windows, auto locking doors, projector type headlights, tyre pressure monitor, electric mirrors, rear air-conditioning vents, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, cooled glove box, height adjustable driver’s seat, dual front airbags, an electric tailgate and ABS with EBD.

Moving one up, the EX swaps the conventional sound system for an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and voice recognition, while the audio system itself is upgraded to a four-speaker Arkamys unit with two additional tweeters. A multi-function steering and fast charging USB port rounds the package off.

Upping the ante further, the S adds cruise control, automatic climate control, push-button start, roof rails, bigger 16-inch steel wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, keyless entry, auto on/off lights, gloss chrome grille and a rear USB port.

Next-up, the SX boasts 17-inch alloys wheels, daytime running LEDs, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, Hill Start Assist, folding electric mirrors, a rear armrest, ambient lighting, chrome door handles, Vehicle Stability Management, puddle lamps and Electronic Stability Control. An air purifier, traction control, drive mode selector and a blacked-out rear spoiler are reserved for automatic models only.

At the top of the range, the SX (O) ups the airbag count to six and rides on diamond-cut 17-inch alloys, while also receiving a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats with the driver’s chair being electric, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Underneath the bonnet, three engine options are available with petrol power coming from a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol linked to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with rated outputs of 85kW/144Nm and the Seltos’ 1.4 T-GDI that produces 103kW/242Nm with the only transmission option again being a seven-speed dual-clutch

Soon to the debut in the South African market Seltos, the diesel-powered Creta’s four-pot displaces 1.5-litre as opposed to the outgoing 1.6 CRDI, with power dropping from 94kW/260Nm to 85kW/250Nm. Standard is s six-speed manual with a six-speed automatic ‘box optional on higher spec models. Like its predecessor, drive on all models is send to the front wheels only.

Offering a choice of seven colours on all models; Polar White, Titan Grey, Phantom Black, Typhoon Silver, Galaxy Blue, Lava Orange and Red Mulberry, three hues can be opted for on the 1.4 T-GDI only, namely Deep Forest, Lava Orange with a Phantom Black roof and Polar White also with the Phantom Black lid.

PRICING

Creta 1.5 CRDI E – Rs 999 000 (R222 882)

Creta 1.5 EX – Rs 999 000 (R222 882)

Creta 1.5 CRDI EX – Rs 1 149 000 (R256 348)

Creta 1.5 S – Rs 1 172 000 (R261 480)

Creta 1.5 CRDi S – Rs 1 277 000 (R284 906)

Creta 1.5 SX – Rs 1 346 000 (R300 300)

Creta 1.5 SX CVT – Rs 1 494 000 (R333 320)

Creta 1.5 CRDI SX – Rs 1 451 000 (R323 726)

Creta 1.5 CRDI SX AT – Rs 1 599 000 (R356 746)

Creta 1.5 SX (O) CVT – Rs 1 615 000 (R360 316)

Creta 1.5 CRDI SX (O) – Rs 1 579 000 (R352 284)

Creta 1.5 CRDI SX (O) AT – Rs 1 720 000 (R383 742)

Creta 1.4 T-GDI SX DCT – Rs 1 616 000 (R360 539)

Creta 1.4 T-GDI SX (O) DCT – R1 720 000 (R383 742)

