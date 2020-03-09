Motoring News 9.3.2020 05:17 pm

Fiat presents new star 500 pair

Charl Bosch
Fiat presents new star 500 pair

New additions come in the guise of the Popstar and Rockstar with both featuring a selection of a new colours and fabrics.

In what is likely to be the final series of updates to the Fiat 500 range in lieu of the all-electric second generation unveiled last week, the local arm of the Italian automaker has rejigged the existing line-up to include not only two new derivatives, but also subtle upgrades on some models.

Deriving elements from the more premium Lounge and Sport version, the new additions come in the guise of the Popstar and Rockstar with both featuring a selection of a new colours and fabrics, which, in the case of the former, black or white sand coloured upholstery with eco-leather details in a so-called Matelassé finish.

For the Rockstar, black eco-leather is used along with additional unique touches consisting of grey/blue door panels and pin-striping on the seat covers. Aside from these additions, the Lounge and Sport models are now equipped as standard with the seven-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

No changes to the drivetrain has however been made with the Popstar and Rockstar being powered by the 63 kW version of the turbocharged 875 cc two-cylinder TwinAir petrol engine that also sends its 145 Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission (MTA).

A three year/100 000 km warranty and service plan is standard on all models.

PRICING

500 Pop – R206 900

500 Pop MTA – R226 900

500 Popstar – R219 000

500 Popstar MTA – R232 000

500 C Popstar – R259 900

500 C Popstar MTA – R272 900

500 Rockstar – R219 000

500 Rockstar MTA – R232 000

500 C Rockstar – R259 900

500 C Rockstar MTA – R 272 900

500 Lounge – R249 900

500 Lounge MTA – R269 900

500 C Lounge – R280 900

500 C Lounge MTA – R300 900

500 S – R262 900

500 S C – R293 600

500 S LE – R292 900

500 S C LE – R323 900

500 C 60th Anniversary – R326 900

500 C 60th Anniversary MTA – R342 600

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
All-new Fiat 500 makes electric transition 5.3.2020
Fiat Strada revealed as mini Toro in new teaser 17.2.2020
Fiat’s South American Nissan NP200 rival makes teaser image debut 11.2.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Constitutional Court to rule on compensation for domestic workers

Crime Ethiopian shop owners in Diepsloot say police are stealing their goods and cash during raids

Business Sasol share price halves. Drops R100 in a week

Health State employee in hot water for allegedly spurring panic about coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa: We can’t wait another quarter century for gender equality


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition