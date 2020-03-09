Fiat presents new star 500 pair

In what is likely to be the final series of updates to the Fiat 500 range in lieu of the all-electric second generation unveiled last week, the local arm of the Italian automaker has rejigged the existing line-up to include not only two new derivatives, but also subtle upgrades on some models.

Deriving elements from the more premium Lounge and Sport version, the new additions come in the guise of the Popstar and Rockstar with both featuring a selection of a new colours and fabrics, which, in the case of the former, black or white sand coloured upholstery with eco-leather details in a so-called Matelassé finish.

For the Rockstar, black eco-leather is used along with additional unique touches consisting of grey/blue door panels and pin-striping on the seat covers. Aside from these additions, the Lounge and Sport models are now equipped as standard with the seven-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

No changes to the drivetrain has however been made with the Popstar and Rockstar being powered by the 63 kW version of the turbocharged 875 cc two-cylinder TwinAir petrol engine that also sends its 145 Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission (MTA).

A three year/100 000 km warranty and service plan is standard on all models.

PRICING

500 Pop – R206 900

500 Pop MTA – R226 900

500 Popstar – R219 000

500 Popstar MTA – R232 000

500 C Popstar – R259 900

500 C Popstar MTA – R272 900

500 Rockstar – R219 000

500 Rockstar MTA – R232 000

500 C Rockstar – R259 900

500 C Rockstar MTA – R 272 900

500 Lounge – R249 900

500 Lounge MTA – R269 900

500 C Lounge – R280 900

500 C Lounge MTA – R300 900

500 S – R262 900

500 S C – R293 600

500 S LE – R292 900

500 S C LE – R323 900

500 C 60th Anniversary – R326 900

500 C 60th Anniversary MTA – R342 600

